Crossville Elks Lodge 2751 Veterans Service Committee Chairman D. Joe Girten was recently presented the Veteran Volunteer Award.
The award, sponsored by the Elks Service Commission, is presented for “unselfishly working with and for our Nation’s veterans.”
It is given annually to one deserving member in each of the 50 states, as a testament to the honoree’s faithful service in the support of Elks Veteran’s programs.
“It is because of the hard work and devotion to our mission by the committee members that I received this recognition,” Girten said.
“I wish to thank everyone who contributed their time and effort to afford me this great honor.”
