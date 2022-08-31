The Fairfield Glade Board of Directors 2022 election is nearing its end. The polls close at the end of the day, Sept. 2.
Hank Henning, Bruce Horn and Karen Sharak are seeking your votes.
You can still look through the information and video available on the Fairfield Glade Community Club member website to help you make up your mind.
The board election is perhaps the most directly impactful election Fairfield Glade residents can vote in all year.
Join in! Make your voice heard.
The election results for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting scheduled for Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at The Center.
Now is the time. Take a few minutes to cast your vote.
