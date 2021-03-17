Friends of the Trails is launching a springtime 5K to support good causes and stay active.
The group is planning the Cumberland County Tennessee Virtual 5K marathon in April to support Peavine Care Center Food Bank and to maintain the miles of beautiful and construction of potential trails in the county.
Interested participants can register from March 21-April 21.
Trail options and registration forms are available at crossvilletrails.com/trails. Register online, pay the fee, print out the digital race bib, record your time and post pictures to the FOTT Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/Gladetrails when you complete the 5K.
“I came up with this idea that Friends of the Trails would have one in April because people love the [Cumberland County Hiking] Marathon but they’d also like to have something in the spring,” said Mary deWolf, avid hiker, Friends of the Trails board and marathon committee member and 5K organizer. “So I suggested to the board that we do a 5K here. It’ll be virtual, for the month of April but would be in Cumberland County. And I got approval.”
Of the $25 registration fee paid per adult, $10 will be allocated to the Peavine Care Center Food Bank and $10 will go toward trail construction and maintenance in the county.
To make it easier for families with children to be involved, Friends of the Trails has set the 5K fee at $5 for ages 16 and younger.
“This is our maiden voyage,” deWolf said.“We’ll see how it goes.”
With the 5K race being virtual, participants can walk, run or bike the 3.1 miles to complete the 5K any day in April on any Cumberland County trail or walking path.
“It is something that you can do and not have to be around a lot of people, which is what’s great about outdoor activities,” she said. “And the neat thing about the virtual 5Ks is you can be in separate places.”
FOTT wanted to share support with a worthy organization like the Peavine Care Center Food Bank as well as support their own mission and is thrilled to be able to present this opportunity to be of service to the community as well as maintain and continue to build trails throughout the county so enjoyed by thousands of residents and visitors.
“The goal of Friends of the Trails is to build trails in Cumberland County. We still need to be true to our ultimate goal of the trails in Cumberland County,” deWolf said.
The Cumberland County Tennessee Virtual 5K is the ideal platform to accomplish giving to the community, continuing to support the trail system in the county and see to the health of the residents by providing an opportunity to stay active for a good cause.
Medals will be mailed to registrants in May.
