The Fairfield Glade United Fund Door-to-Door Campaign is in full swing. Volunteers like Richard Garrett are asking their neighbors to "Catch the Caring Spirit,” which is the theme for the United Fund's 2020 campaign.
Please give generously and know that a donation makes a big difference in the lives of people in the community. The United Fund is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, and all donations are tax exempt.
This year's overall goal is $420,000. Remember all donations are collected locally and distributed to 35 local non-profits.
For more information or to give safely and securely online, go to www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or mail in a donation to 348 Taylor St., Ste. 101, Crossville, TN 38555.
