What do a flower pot, shopping bags and solar garden lights have to do with surviving a winter disaster? Plan to attend a two-hour seminar to find out more and how to prepare a readiness kit for most winter emergencies.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department and In The Classroom series will return with “Winter Ready: Home and On the Road.” Choose from either Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. or Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m.
This no-cost, fast moving program covers how to handle three winter disasters: getting stuck on the road, evacuation from the Glade or sheltering at home with no electricity. More than 500 residents have taken this class specifically tailored to seniors and the needs of Fairfield Glade.
Today’s seniors are mobile. That means the odds of being stranded in winter on a highway are higher. In 2016 residents returning from Ohio were stuck in their car for over 20 hours during a snow storm. It is too common to be stuck for hours because of an accident miles ahead. This program explains what seniors should have in their car to make the ordeal a little more comfortable.
Should the Glade experience a winter power outage, the first reaction is to find a hotel. But what should you take with you? It might be a good idea to have a pre-packed bag with essentials to keep you comfortable for three or four days. This session provides an easy to follow list of essentials to build a go nag.
Unfortunately, when the power goes, it also means roads may be blocked with ice and downed trees. Now it is three or four days at home without electricity. Seniors are particularly at risk during a winter power outage. Learn how to get ready and what to have on hand.
Survival knowledge weighs nothing. Learn how to turn a water jug into a table lamp or how to turn a washing machine into a refrigerator. Knowledge that can make a miserable experience a bit more comfortable is part of the program.
The grinder pump runs on electricity. Now what? Your spouse has limited mobility and needs oxygen. How is that handled? When the cell phone goes dead, how can it be recharged? How can you stay warm and comfortable?
The Winter Ready class helps you build a survival box with essential items to get through an emergency along with crucial knowledge of how to make do with common household items.
Registration required. Join the class in the new Fairfield Glade Police Building, 5160 Peavine Rd., for this two-hour class. This is part of the In the Classroom: Disaster Resistant Senior Series. The class is free, but seating is limited. Call 484-3785 to reserve a seat.
