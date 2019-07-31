Everyone is invited to Fellowship Baptist Church’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 10. Who doesn't love spaghetti with meatballs, fresh garlic bread, tossed salad, desserts and beverages, all for just $8 per adult? Children that are 10 years and younger can choose spaghetti or a hot dog with a bun for only $4 each.
The dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall starting at 6 p.m. (CDT). Reservations are needed by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Please try to reserve seating as soon as possible. Seating is limited.
The church office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 to noon and the phone number is 931-456-2525. Leave a message with a name and number and they will call back.
They are located at 12 Westminster Court, off of Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade. Both of their church marques and street signs have been removed because of the Peavine Road construction. For more information, call the church office at 931-456-2525.
