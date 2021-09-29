Calling all Fairfield Glade Clubs and Cumberland County nonprofit organizations to participate in a special “outdoor” event to showcase ways to get involved in the community. This event will be held at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 15.
Those who wish to showcase a club or nonprofit are encouraged to sign up for a spot to share information with Fairfield Glade residents.
While this has been another year of challenges with COVID-19, there are still many new residents moving into the community — and they are looking for ways to engage with activities and volunteer opportunities.
This event will be outdoors so everyone can social distance while learning more about Fairfield Glade clubs and nonprofits in the area.
This is the event for all Fairfield Glade clubs and Cumberland County nonprofit organizations who would like to educate the community about their organization.
There is no cost to showcase a club or organization, but there will be limited space available, and participants must bring their own table and chairs.
All participants must sign up to reserve a spot by filling out a form outlining the details of their club or organization. Forms may be requested by emailing Trish Pflug at ppflug@fairfieldglade.cc
Completed forms must be emailed to Pflug or faxed to 931-484-3866 and a spot will be reserved on a first- come, first-served basis.
Thank you to community partner Good Samaritan Society for sponsoring this event.
Call 931-484-3722 for additional information.
