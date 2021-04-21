Due to the freezing weather, Get Involved Expo, set to be held outdoors at the Square, has been postponed. The event will be on Friday, April 23, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Square located at the corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Get Involved Expo is an event for representatives from clubs in Fairfield Glade and non-profits in Cumberland County to provide information about their organizations to attendees, offering the opportunities for prospective and new members to get involved in the community and make a difference. All are welcome and admission is free.
