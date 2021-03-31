Fairfield Glade Community Club will host the annual Get Involved Expo from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 21.
The event takes place during National Volunteer Week.
National Volunteer Week, which takes place the third week in April, is an opportunity to thank all the thousands of volunteers across the country who keep many organizations running, communities safe and provide the services that otherwise would not exist without them.
It is also a great time to consider volunteering and providing support to organizations and clubs that are vital to the community.
This event is a great way for new Fairfield Glade residents to learn about clubs, activities and opportunities to get involved. It is also a great way to make new friends.
Fairfield Glade is seeking Cumberland County nonprofit organizations who would like to educate the community about their organizations and provide volunteer opportunities.
Call the Fairfield Glade Community Conference Center at 931-484-3722 to reserve space.
This is an outdoor event; clubs and non-profit organizations will need to bring their own tent, table and chairs.
Public admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Fairfield Glade Community Club hosts this event to increase awareness in the community of volunteer needs within area organizations and clubs. The trick is finding interests and ways to get involved for fun or to just help out where needed.
A special thanks to Good Samaritan Society for being the sponsor of the Get Involved Expo, that’ll show why it’s said in Fairfield Glade, “Now the Fun Begins.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.