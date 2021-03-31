Debra Boles May, 64, of Crossville, passed away on March 22, 2021, at Parkwest in Knoxville. She was born on Sept. 24, 1956, in Lebanon, TN, the daughter of Hollis Franklin Godsey and Ethelene Godsey Smallwood. Debra was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her brothe…