Fairfield Glade Community Club will host the Get Involved Expo from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
There will be representatives from various Fairfield Glade clubs and many Cumberland County nonprofit organizations looking for members and volunteers.
This is a wonderful way to learn more about the many opportunities available to engage with the community.
All are welcome, and admission is free.
A very special thank you to community partner Good Samaritan Society for sponsoring this event.
Call The Center at 931-484-3722 for more about how to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.