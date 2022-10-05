Expo

The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the community organizations that offered information during the Spring Get Involved Expo.

Fairfield Glade Community Club will host the Get Involved Expo from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6 at The Square at Peavine Rd. and  Stonehenge Dr.

There will be representatives from various Fairfield Glade clubs and many Cumberland County nonprofit organizations looking for members and volunteers.  

This is a wonderful way to learn more about the many opportunities available to engage with the community.  

All are welcome, and admission is free. 

A very special thank you to community partner Good Samaritan Society for sponsoring this event.

Call The Center at 931-484-3722 for more about how to participate.

