The Dulcimores of Fairfield Glade will present a free musical interlude from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at The Center.
Get in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day by listening to traditional ballads, dances, laments and songs of the British Isles.
Stop in to listen, sing along, and enjoy the music of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England that was brought to Appalachian America by settlers in the 1800s.
The dulcimer is the only instrument invented in America. It was created here in Appalachia by immigrants from Scotland and Ireland.
The three- or four-stringed mountain dulcimer is held on the player’s lap and strummed while the strings are pressed against different frets to change the notes.
It has similarities to a guitar, banjo, mandolin, small Celtic harp, and lute.
However, when it was created, although it took concepts from other string instruments, it was different than all of these instruments —and it is easier to learn and play.
The Dulcimores group welcomes people who play other instruments such as guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, harmonica, washtub bass, hammered dulcimer and others. These instruments blend well with the mountain dulcimer.
The group meets regularly at 10 a.m. Saturdays at Plateau Creative Art Center on Lakeview Dr.
Musicians are welcome to bring an instrument and join the group for an uplifting, refreshing, renewing and fun musical interlude any Saturday.
