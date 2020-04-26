Geraniums grown by Cumberland County High School will now be sold at Better Homes and Gardens — Gwin Realty, 5731 Peavine Rd., on May 1 and 2 from 9 to 2 p.m.
All plants are grown by CCHS horticulture students under the direction of their instructor, Danny Wilson. The proceeds from this sale will be donated to the CCHS horticulture program and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s scholarship fund. Scholarships are available annually for students interested in careers in agriculture, animal science and environmental fields.
In compliance with social distancing, please place an order by going to http://tinyurl.com/cchsgeraniums. Pickup will be at the Better Homes and Gardens — Gwin Realty parking lot on Peavine Rd. For more pickup information, please visit the above website.
They greatly appreciate everyone’s continued support of the CCHS agriculture program and the Fairfield Glade Garden Club’s scholarship program.
