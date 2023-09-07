Laureate Alpha Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International recently presented Gene Crim an Envoy Certificate.
Crim, seen here with his wife, Cathie, received the honor designated for friends and helpers to the Chapter.
Men have been especially helpful with convention props, set-ups and entertainment.
The International Executive Council created the Envoy Program. This allows members to thank those men who have been supportive, helpful and have encouraged Beta Sigma Phi efforts and activities.
