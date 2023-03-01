The Celtic Circle Gathering on Feb. 7 was fun-filled, controlled chaos!
Five visitors and three members who hadn’t been able to attend for a while were welcomed. Then the group celebrated the birthday of two members, one who recently turned 95, the other who turned 90.
Then, all 22 in attendance had birthday desserts during introductions.
The annual Robert Burns celebration will be Saturday, July 22.
Julie Sommers led the singing of a few old Celtic songs, with music that sounded familiar, with words hard to pronounce.
After having to reschedule several times, Glenna Chernoff was able to share pictures and memories of her “trip-of-a-lifetime” to the the Clan Buchanan International Gathering at Callander, Stirlingshire, Scotland, Oct. 7-10.
After more than 370 years without a clan chief, Clan Buchanan recognized J. Micheal Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan as Chief of the Name and Arms of Buchanan.
The last chief, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a male heir.
Chernoff shared about the friendly, helpful people of Scotland. She explained differences in American and Scottish English.
Scotland is full of ancient, crumbling but still majestic castles and churches.
Some, like Stirling Castle with its detailed, ornate architecture and huge lofty rooms, have been maintained and are lived in and open for the public’s viewing.
Chernoff said words like “simply breathtaking” cannot properly describe the Scottish landscape, with its narrow, winding cobblestone roads, hills and valleys overrun with beautiful wild flowers, as well as distant mountains and crags that tempt people to put on their hiking boots.
Chernoff traveled alone and opted to err on the side of caution and hire a car and driver. The fact that her driver was familiar with the area, the best pubs, bed and breakfasts, and other points of interest, was a great bonus.
She is already saving up to make a return trip.
On March 7, the Celtic Circle’s tech guru, Ken Baker, will share what he’s researched about Celtic languages, from ancient times to today. Patricia Graff will take the group on an exploration of the origins of the ancient Celts as they wove their way across multiple countries, over many hundreds of years.
No proof of Celtic background nor genealogical research are required to attend. There are also no membership dues.
Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more information.
