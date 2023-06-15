John Conrad with be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
Conrad will begin with the status of the trails in the county as they were 10 years ago and move on to the successes that have been accomplished to date. Most of his talk will be about plans for the next 10 years, the bright future for hiking in Cumberland County and some of the challenges to be faced.
Conrad will also talk about plans for trails near the airport, Meadow Park, and for the Crossville Greenway. It is a positive story of hard work and community support and an ambitious vision.
The Fairfield Glade Garden Club will meet June 21 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr., beginning at 9:30 a.m. Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments. The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the FG Garden Club please visit their website at fggardenclub.com. or contact them at fggardenclub@gmail.com.
