Felicia DaBell of DaBell Farms will be the featured speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 18 in Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Dr.
DaBell started in the medical field as a CNA in 1991, earning her lead clinical nursing degree in 2010 and certified school nurse credentials in 2014.
When she and her husband, Jeff, decided to start their farm, they dropped medical insurance and used healthy eating, exercise, and local natural healing except for emergencies.
DaBell’s medical background gave her a strong understanding of the human body and the knowledge that many medicines today come from a natural background.
She will speak about herbs that grow locally, how to prepare them, ways to use them, and how long they can be stored.
Garden Club members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments.
The featured program will follow the business meeting.
Visitors are always welcome to attend.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information about the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
