Mimi Barnes from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be the guest speaker at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Dr.
Members and visitors are welcome to arrive at 9 for pre-meeting refreshments.
Barnes has spoken to the Garden Club on many occasions, imparting a better understanding of the flora and fauna of the Cumberland Plateau.
November’s topic will center around what members want and need to know about coyotes in the area.
Barnes holds an M.S. in ecology from Lesley University in Boston. She has worked in the wildlife field for more than 30 years.
Her passion includes anything outdoors, but a favorite topic is human-wildlife dimensions, a topic of particular interest in Fairfield Glade.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information about this session or the Fairfield Glade Garden Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.