The Fairfield Glade Garden Club annually awards scholarships to students graduating from local high schools.
The Helena Schmitt Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $95,000 since 1982.
The scholarships are available to any student who has been accepted into a two- or four-year program, or other training certificate program that pertains to the food web and meets the other requirements of the program.
Information needed to apply for this scholarship is now available from guidance counselors’ offices at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.
It’s also available digitally at fggardenclub.com; click on the Scholarship tab.
All forms must be submitted no later than March 7.
