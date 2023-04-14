Best friends Rose Camareno and Teryl Lundeen went to the For Your Information Fair to learn more about the goings on in Fairfield Glade Community Club.
They left with their fill of it – factual, useful information provided directly by the knowledgeable sources.
They were glad they went to the event March 30 at The Center to learn the ins and outs of how to get involved and just to know more of what’s happening in the Glade and what’s in the works.
“I like being informed of what services are available, and if you’d like to get involved how do you go about it, who do you contact, when is their next meeting,” Camareno said. She liked that such information was “all in one place” at the fair.
Lundeen said she appreciated learning more about ongoing plans for the new Druid Hills clubhouse project, development at Robin Hood Park including plans to build bocce courts there, availability of the many hiking trails and establishment of a new leaf dump after the community’s club previous dump was closed a year ago because of state environmental violations.
“The leaf dump, that was the biggest thing,” Lundeen said.
Both said they will use the new leaf dump because they have lots of trees on their properties. Both also said they learned about what the new management of Stonehenge Grille is doing to improve the restaurant.
Camareno and Lundeen were among crowds of people who went from table to table during the twohour fair to gather information about their community. Present were members of the FGCC Board of Directors, police and fire departments; FGCC committees and departments; the Plateau Arts Center; Wildwood Stables; Fairfield Glade Resident Services; and Veterans and First Responders Memorial, among others that included businesses serving the Glade.
The event, sponsored by the FGCC board, was open to anyone but was designed primarily to help new residents gain a better understanding of life in the Glade.
Count Camareno and Lundeen among them. They moved to the Glade two years ago from Chicagoland, consisting of Chicago and its suburbs. They live just five houses apart from each other in the Glade.
They are quite happy here.
“We’re from Illinois, and we intend to not to change a thing here,” Camareno said with a laugh. “We moved here because we like it.”
