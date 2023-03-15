Get the 4-1-1 on everything that is Fairfield Glade at the Fairfield Glade For Your Information event on March 30, from 3-5 p.m. at The Center, 128 Stonehenge Dr.
Fairfield Glade FYI is a Glade-centric event to bring club information to members at a central time and location. Newcomers are especially encouraged to attend the event to learn what each department does, who to contact, where to go, what to do and how to get it done.
Get questions answered, get to know members of the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors, find and join groups, civic clubs, sports, and leagues, get the lineup on tournaments, upcoming events and more.
“If you are a Fairfield Glade resident, especially a new resident, this event is made for you,” said Fairfield Glade Director of Marketing and Events Mary Jo Paige.
From recreations to resources, FYI will give participants the information, tools and materials to live their best lives in the Glade.
“The community information fair is one-stop shopping for information about living in Fairfield Glade and ways you can participate in a variety of activities to take advantage of the amazing lifestyle of Fairfield Glade,” Paige continued.
Representatives from each Fairfield Glade Community Club department, Fairfield Glade Police Department, Fairfield Glade Fire Department, the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, Wildwood Stables, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Veterans and First Responders Memorial will be present at the interactive event.
“Like an owner’s manual, the [Fairfield Glade FYI] community information fair tells you everything you need to know to get the best performance from your membership in the Fairfield Glade Community Club,” Paige concluded.
“This is an event you won’t want to miss.”
Call 931-484-3673 for more information.
The Fairfield Glade FYI event is not to be confused with the Get Involved Expo.
While Fairfield Glade groups will also be represented at the Get Involved Expo, the expo is an expanded information event about how to join and volunteer with nonprofits, organizations, charities and activities county-wide.
The Get Involved Expo is set for April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Center at Fairfield Glade at 128 Stonehenge Dr.
