Susan Midelton, ways and means coordinator at Plateau Creative Arts Center, recently accepted a $1,000 grant from Volunteer Energy Cooperative for the Arts Center’s children’s outreach program.

Member volunteers offer 10 weekly free art classes throughout the summer for ages 6-16. 

In addition, the children’s outreach committee, headed by Rosemary Wawro, provides monthly art classes to both Cumberland County homeschool students and the young men at the Cumberland Mountain Boys Home. 

