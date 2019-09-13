A fun and interesting year is in store for members of Neighbors and Newcomers after the board of directors recently met to plan their 2019-’20 year.
Led by President Brenda LaVigne, the board discussed its plans for programs and the various locations where they meet. Because Neighbors and Newcomers is made up of ladies from all over Cumberland County, meeting venues are in different locations to accommodate the members. Programs are meant to both inform and entertain.
Neighbors and Newcomers also conducts fundraisers throughout the year by sales of books and other items at their meetings, monthly collections for various charities and a silent auction that is always a fun way to end the year. Last year $8,000 was raised through the monthly donations and end-of-year funds and donated to nonprofits in the community.
The club’s motto is “Best Little Club on the Mountain” — meet a stranger, make a friend and newcomers and not-so-newcomers are invited. Meetings are usually held the fourth Thursday of the month, except during the holidays when the November and December meetings are combined the first Thursday of December.
The first meeting for the 2019-’20 year will be Sept. 26 at Cumberland Medical Center. The topic will be “Breast Cancer Awareness.” Watch for additional information about the September meeting, and visit the club’s website at https://sites.google.com/site/neighborsandnewcomers/Home or email Robbie Corbin at neighborsandnewcomers@gmail.com.
The deadline to make reservations is Sept. 19. Space is limited, so make reservations soon.
