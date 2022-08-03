As the Fairfield Glade Community Club continues to look for the best long-term solution for yard waste disposal, and after evaluating the program during July, the board has decided it will continue this same program for the month of August.
As a reminder, each residence may set out one bag of yard waste – leaves and/or grass clippings not exceeding the 40-pound weight limit – along with your weekly household trash for pick up on your regular trash day.
Excess yard waste over the weekly one bag limit, sticks, brush and any other debris may be taken to Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Ln., both in Crossville. There will be a fee to take them to either of these places.
Thanks for your patience as we work to develop the best long-term solution for the community.
