On Friday, May 13, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 55 miles to Frozen Head State Park and hike a series of interconnected trails.
On the Panther Branch Trail are both the DeBord and Emory Falls, and on the North Mac Trail will be many wildflowers blooming at this time of year.
This is a 6.5-mile moderate hike because of some elevation gains and trails that can be narrow, rocky or have roots.
Bring snacks, water, and lunch. Hiking footwear and poles are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking in the beautiful Cumberland Mountains, as well as meeting new people, is welcome.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Information about the hike will be distributed. Departure to the trailhead will be promptly at 8.
For those wishing to carpool, reimbursement fee for drivers is $6.
The expected time to return to Fairfield Glade is about 3:30 p.m.
General guidelines for rating hikes are less than 5 miles and less than 1,000-foot elevation gains for easy; between 5-8 miles with elevation gains of less than 1,500 feet are moderate; and hikes of more than 8 miles with substantial elevation gains and rough terrain are strenuous.
Hikers are advised to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition. Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 or search gladetrails.com for Friday Hikes for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.