I would like to start this article off on a more personal note. The last few months have brought about a big change in our normal every day routine. Social distancing, washing our hands constantly and taking precautions that we never thought we would have to take. The best way to combat this invisible threat is to stay home and away from people. So what does a person do when they are confining themselves to their homes? Remember all the little projects around the house that you never had time for? Well, guess what? Now you do. So, don’t just sit around worrying about everything. Find things to do around the house. Maybe the bathroom needs caulking. Perhaps you can clean out the refrigerator, and if your home is like ours, dusting is always an option.
What ever you do, stay busy! Staying busy is a great way to keep your sanity. My prayers go out to our great community. Together we will beat this virus. Stay safe everyone and God bless!
Please be aware that there has been some changes regarding the Leaf Dump. Make sure you read the FGCC e-blasts that have been sent out recently on the new changes in operation there. Please follow all instructions and signage posted there.
Firefighters are responding to all 911 dispatch calls. In addition, firefighters are still maintaining our engines and equipment. However, as a department we are not meeting in groups at our fire station.
Also a “big hats off” to our EMS personnel for the job they are doing as front line responders. Thank you!
Safety tip: Since many of us are eating more meals at home than previously, please be aware of kitchen fire safety.
Please closely monitor all cooking especially in ovens, stove top burners , microwaves, and power fryers.
With probably more phone call time with family, friends and neighbors, it is easy to get distracted while cooking.
