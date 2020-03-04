Reminder: At 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Multipurpose room (Druid Hills) will be the FGFD town hall meeting presented by the Fire Board. A question-and-answer session for residents will follow presentations by Fire Board members, FGFD staff and Chief Bobby Smith. Hope to see you there.
The leaf dump has been reopened . Please follow the signage posted there on proper dumping procedures and materials. In the past, there have been several fires that FGFD responded to at the leaf dump, so please keep this area operating in a safe manner.
The FGFD recently did a radio interview with 94.1 Talk Radio, Cookeville, to discuss our fire recruitment needs. We hope some residents will be interested in joining our FGFD. It is very rewarding to be a volunteer for our Fairfield Glade community. We accept those with previous firefighter experience and accept newbies as well. We will train all personnel.
Look for a FGFD recruitment article in this newspaper next week for further details.
Fire Tip of the Month
Lightning, thunder and lightning storms happen all the time. Know what to do to keep you and your family safe when storms strike!
• If you can hear thunder, you are within striking distance of lightning. Look for shelter inside a home, large building, or a hard-topped vehicle right away.
• Do not go under trees for shelter. There is no place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.
• Wait at least 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder before leaving your shelter.
• Stay away from windows and doors. Stay off porches.
• There is no safe place outside. Places with only a roof on sports fields, golf courses, and picnic areas are not safe during a lightning storm. Small sheds should not be used.
• If a person is struck by lightning, call 9-1-1. Get medical help right away.
• Stay off corded phones, computers and other things that put you in direct contact with electricity or plumbing. You can use a cellphone or cordless phone. Do not wash your hands, bathe, shower, do laundry or wash dishes.
HUMOR : For you senior golfers who may still carry a 1 iron. Years ago a senior golfer told his buddy, “In the event of lightning and you don’t want to get hit, hold up your 1 iron and you won’t get struck ... because even God can’t hit a 1 iron!”
