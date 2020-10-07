Welcome to October, everyone! This is the month of the ghosts and goblins. With Halloween this month, please be safe and follow the Halloween fire safety tips.
As we approach the end of 2020, it sure has been a unique year. We were unable to have any of our FGFD Pancake Breakfast events.
A reminder: Saturday, Nov. 21, is our FGFD drive-thru fundraiser event at Food City in the upper parking lot area. You can drop off donations from the convenience of your vehicle. We appreciate your participation and once again thank you for your outstanding generosity this past May at our Food City event.
Visit www.fairfieldgladefire.org for more information on our FGFD.
The FGFD is seeking firefighters for our department. No previous experience is necessary. Our FGFD will train you.
If you may be interested, please stop by Station 1 at 7258 Peavine Rd., across from Mirror Lake, and get an application from our office.
If you have any specific questions, please call me, Chief Bobby Smith, at 931-484-3801. I would be happy to discuss the opportunities with you.
Note: If unavailable when you call, please leave a voicemail, and I will get back to you ASAP.
Halloween fire safety tips from NFPA
Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o’-lanterns.
When choosing costumes, stay away from long, trailing fabric.
Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o’-lanterns with candles in them.
Dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames.
