Recently FGFD has received a few fire calls into our station office and subsequently had a resident complain that there was no response from us .
Please remember the FGFD station and office are not manned 24/7, as with a paid fire department where firefighters live at the station house on rotating shifts. We have no firefighters at our stations around the clock as they respond from their own personal residences.
When you have a fire emergency, DIAL 911 only! That call will be received by 911 Dispatch in Crossville, who will immediately send an emergency pager signal alert to all our FGFD firefighters, day or night, 24/7 including holidays, 365 days per year.
All of our firefighters carry pagers. FGFD firefighters then immediately drive to the scene address given by 911 dispatch as well as our engineers who drive our fire engines.
FGFD will arrive in minutes to the fire emergency in Fairfield Glade.
So please, in an emergency, dial 911 ONLY— DO NOT call the FGFD fire station phone number.
If you have a nonemergency question (smoke detectors, furnace, etc.), please feel free to call our station office 931 484-3801. If our part-time administrative assistant is not at the office, please leave your message on voicemail, and we will get back to you promptly.
When you were a kid, did you dream of being a firefighter?
Many kids did. Well, it isn’t too late — now is your chance!
FGFD is seeking volunteers to join our department. It is quite rewarding to be a helper to our FGFD residents in times of emergencies.
You can stop by our FGFD station 1 office on Peavine Rd. (near the four-way stop) and get an application form. After submitting your completed form, you will be contacted by Fire Chief Bobby Smith for a personal interview to discuss details and answer your questions.
We hope you will seriously consider joining our department.
Fire Tip of the Month
The U.S. Fire Administration joins eight other North American fire service organizations in a Joint North American Firefighter Survival Message to bring increased attention to safety at roadway operations following several struck-by incidents this year resulting in the deaths and injuries of firefighters, law enforcement officers and other responders.
According to USFA, 10% of firefighter fatalities in 2019 were from struck-by incidents.
These kinds of incidents are preventable, but solving the problem will take increased awareness and education — for both the public and first responder personnel.
It should come as no surprise that distracted driving is increasing, partly due to the use of smartphones and other devices.
