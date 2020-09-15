A few weeks ago the Fairfield Glade Fire Department conducted our annual engine pump test at Lake Oxford. Chief Engineer Ron Burchette and the FGFD Engineer group used a 'drafting' method suctioning water from Lake Oxford to the various engines checking the pump pressure capability as the water was then expelled thru a hose in a high arc back into the lake.
Unfortunately, we were unable to hold our Labor Day weekend Pancake Breakfast. All three pancake breakfast events for 2020 were canceled.
As we did in late May, we will be holding an FGFD "drive-thru" fundraising event at the Food City parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 21. We look forward
to seeing you in November. More details on the drive-thru will be published prior to the event. Mark the date on your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 21.
An update on the purchase of a new Hydrant Truck: We are pleased to announce the FGFD will be purchasing a new 2021 model.
Our order has been placed and we expect delivery prior to the end of the year. As for the color? Yes, you probably guessed it – red!
Thank you to all the residents who generously donated to the Hydrant Truck campaign.
