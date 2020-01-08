Happy New Year! We wish to thank the Fairfield Glade residents for your financial support in 2019 and look forward to serving you in 2020. Without your support, we could not be an excellent fire department. Thank you so very much!
Hoping your holiday season went well with family and friends. Mine was very special as I had my son (Rob), daughter-in-law (Alice) and 15-year-old grandson (Jackson) visiting us from New Zealand. We had a great time !
Our December awards banquet was a big success thanks to our hosts, Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church (Westchester Rd.). They spent many hours decorating, preparing food and serving a delicious meal. It was a wonderful evening.
NFPA January Fire Tip of the Month
Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season. As you stay cozy and warm this winter, be fire smart! Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February. Heating equipment is involved in one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters. Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible. Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month. Plug only one heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time. Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.
Stay safe and warm!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.