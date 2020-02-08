The Fairfield Glade Trail Crew has arranged for Mike Riter to teach his 4-day Trail Master class in Fairfield Glade March 24-27.
Riter has been teaching this class for many years and is an acknowledged expert in building sustainable multi-use trails. Nine members of the Fairfield Glade Trail Crew have taken Mike Riter's class and all have found his class informative and helpful.
The class will be taught starting at 8 a.m. at the Fairfield Glade Library. Each day will start with morning classroom instruction followed by a written exam, which you can complete during lunch which will be provided.
Following each morning session, an afternoon field work session will occur along the Library Trail. You'll learn to put the morning's lessons into practice. Class will finish by 4 p.m. each day.
The fourth day of field exercises involves an evaluation of each class member while leading a trail crew. Since the class does involve field work, you should wear suitable clothing and bring work gloves.
The full cost of the class is $500 per person, but Friends of the Trails will provide a $300 subsidy to residents of Cumberland County, so the actual cost to each student is just $200. There will be an expectation that subsidized students commit to working on trails in Cumberland County a minimum of 25 hours. There are currently just six remaining places available.
Friends of the Trials encourages anyone interested in trail building here in Cumberland County to consider taking this class.
If you are interested please contact John Conrad at john@time2meet.com to find out more details.
