The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club asked the community club board to develop a policy that would treat all nonprofit groups equally when they rent the banquet room at The Center.
Specifically, the group wants free rental of that room for all nonprofits.
Lin Marten, second vice president of the group, told the board of directors during its June 23 monthly meeting at The Center that the club is struggling financially and will be hard-pressed to pay charges mounting to as much as $1,320 for a meeting of 100 people when new rates take effect in September.
The rates will be higher for gatherings of 200 and 300 people.
The group currently pays $825 for rent, table linens and settings for 100 people.
“There is clearly a difference in how Fairfield Glade nonprofits are being treated, whether they pay for The Center at all or what they pay for The Center,” said Marten. “So a Fairfield Glade Community Club plan to support Fairfield Glade nonprofits would be very much appreciated.”
Marten said club leaders met with FGCC Board President Ken Flierl and General Manager Bob Weber, who agreed to keep the current rental rate at $625 through June 2022. But the group will pay for such extras as linens and table settings starting in September.
Weber noted that effective in September there also will be charges for audio/visual equipment and for the setup of 10 tables in the lobby. There currently are no charges for those. Linen fees will also increase.
Weber said The Center has other costs, such as for staff and utilities, that the community club must recover as part of the fees.
He said the rental fee of $625 is a “standard rent charge for everybody.”
However, Marten and Ladies Club president Becky Price noted that the Fairfield Glade Fire Department, also a nonprofit group, is not charged when it uses The Center. The department uses it for its fundraiser pancake breakfasts.
Weber said the fire department and also Fairfield Glade Resident Services are not charged because the board considers them “affiliated organizations” because their focus of work “is strictly Fairfield Glade.”
He pointed out that the Ladies Club’s work results in donations of financial support to groups not only in Fairfield Glade but also throughout Cumberland County.
“So it’s a different situation,” Weber said.
After the meeting, board member Jeani Miller explained to the Ladies Club members that the board needs to be careful in its rates structure to meet The Center’s operating costs and ongoing expense of paying off the debt FGCC incurred to have it built; otherwise, all Fairfield Glade members would end up subsidizing the activities of nonprofit groups through community club amenities dues. She said that would not be fair to all Fairfield Glade property owners.
“Where do we draw the line?” she said.
Miller said the board will consider looking further into the matter.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club conducts fundraisers throughout the year to give scholarships to local students and financial assistance to nonprofit organizations. Its website is at ffgladiesclub.org.
In other matters:
• Flierl, reading from the latest “Across the Board” email newsletter to residents, thanked state House Speaker Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey, both of whom represent Cumberland County, for their support in enactment of legislation that limits the financial liability of FGCC in legal actions. The limits are similar to those for municipalities.
• The board also said in the newsletter that the community club must shape its future in a “post-COVID environment” with a focus on attracting new residents, including a need for “creative thinking” in working with Fairfield Glade’s developer to devise and implement a master plan that contains a “balanced growth” strategy for both residential and commercial development.
The newsletter also said the FGCC board must continue to focus on “disciplined fiscal responsibility with a priority on pay-as-we-go strategy and manageable debt to fund future capital projects.”
“Finally,” the newsletter said, “we need to continue to improve communication in all areas,” noting the board “invested a great deal of time and effort” in its communications with residents during the COVID pandemic and “will continue to focus on open and honest messaging and will seek additional opportunities” to explain its actions.
• Treasurer Bruce Cox cited figures showing that the community club continues to be in a “strong financial position.”
• The Board approved a purchase requisition in the amount of $3,500 for a Robin Hood park site survey to show where the parking lots were installed and to pinpoint where the veterans memorial and other amenities will be built.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.