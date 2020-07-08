A free New Shooter Seminar will be offered from 9:30 am.-noon Aug. 1 at the Cumberland County Gun Show.
Don Elliott, a certified NRA instructor and range safety officer, will lead the seminar. Retired Chief Deputy Bill Ashley, formerly of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, will be available to answer any legal questions.
Participants will be taught the basics of being a new shooter, including gun safety and types of firearms. They will also hear about what to expect at a gun range, including what to bring.
Questions regarding ammunition, magazines, sights, and gun parts will be answered. Hands-on training for proper weapon cleaning will be included. Proper gun storage will be discussed for home and travel.
This seminar is open to men and women older than 18 years of age. Couples are welcome to participate.
The seminar will be in the Country Kitchen portion of Cumberland County Community Complex. Preregistration is required at 847-721-6835.
The Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show sponsors include Bilbrey Funeral Home, Dave Kirk Auto, Plateau Animal Hospital, Cumberland County Playhouse, Cumberland County Government, Cumberland Medical Center, NRA, city of Crossville, Daisy Outdoor Products, Forte’s Restaurant on the Square, National Wild Turkey Federation and Flowers Bakery.
Visit www.gkshow.org or call the Community Complex at 931-484-6431 for details.
