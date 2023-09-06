A free community overdose prevention training event is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Fairfield Glade Police Department at 6140 Peavine Rd.
Those attending will be taught how to recognize signs of and respond to an overdose, how to use naloxone (brand names Narcan and Kloxxado), fentanyl awareness and safety, emerging drug trends, and how to help reduce the stigma around addiction.
The program is in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Contact Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Suzanne Angel at 615-489-3168 for more information.
