It is vital to keep documents with pertinent information — such as account numbers, address, date of birth — protected from anyone who should not have access to them.
Both Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch and Fairfield Glade Resident Services take identity theft seriously. That’s why they’re teaming up for a free community shredding event April 11.
A shredder truck will be available for Fairfield Glade community members to safely dispose of private documents at no cost. The truck will be at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. from 10 a.m.-noon.
All documents brought to the truck will be emptied into the truck and shredded on site.
With tax season almost over, many folks need to securely dispose of documents no longer needed. This event is a perfect way to safely and securely shred these and other sensitive documents.
