On Saturday, July 4, the Fairfield Glade Racquet Center held its fourth annual Dogs and Dinks Pickleball Round Robin.
Independence Day sparked a lot of sun, heat and great pickleball among over 50+ players. To help with social distancing, a group photo was not taken this year.
Special thanks to William Taylor, Director of Fairfield Racquet Center for helping with the tournament logistics.
In division 2.5 and below, Mikki Betker, Mike Bush, Barbara Chorette*, Ray Chorette, Wendy Decaminada, Eric Duncan, Peggy Hall, Pete Fernsler*, Sherri Fesperman, and Janice Roberts competed.
Division 3.0 included Chris Anderson, Donna Anzakwe, Chris Black*, Ed Bauer, Fred Decaminada, Dean Fesperman*, Leslie Lincoln, Connie Lobato, Sophie Noad, Marilyn Stubella, and Evalyn Vonnl.
In division 3.5, age 64 and below, Connie Adams, Mark Adams, Donna Anzalone, Lori Bahr*, Jim Bayless, Dee Dee Brickner, Steve Brickner, Misty Hall, Jeremy Hall, Betty Lindsey* and Mark Thurnau participated.
Competing in division 3.5 age 65 and over included Chuck Black, John Conrad, Elliott Kornnel*, Chris Lobato, Ted Roberts, Gale Segers, Pete Segers, and Sue Torres*.
The division for 70 and above included Marilyn Bartoe*, Steve Crane, Michelle Culbreath, Bob Culbreath, Bob Ebling, Bruce Horn*, Mark Loper, Wayne Matthews, Roger Molina, Fred Rehorst, and Don Sommer.
(* = winners)
