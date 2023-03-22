The Fantastic Quilt Guild Quilts of Valor Chapter of Fairfield Glade presented Quilts of Valor to four veterans in a recent ceremony.
Susanna Bour, Janice Cahill and Ruth Hill represented the chapter in the presentation of the quilts to Vincent Raymond D’Allesandro Jr., David Henderson, Thomas Landry and Roland Wicker.
D’Allesandro is a U.S. Navy veteran. After graduating from the University of Tampa in 1969, he earned a Navy commission through the Aviation Officer Candidate program in Pensacola, FL.
He ultimately became a naval aviator after 18 months of intensive training.
D’Allesandro was deployed to the Mediterranean and was also stationed in FL. He was honorably discharged in June 1974.
Henderson entered the Navy in 1966. He did basic training in Michigan and had air-traffic control training in Georgia.
He served at Naval Air Stations in Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania.
Landry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1971. After basic training and advanced individual training, he was stationed in Vietnam, where he was responsible for transmitting information for high-ranking officials.
He extended his tour of duty in Vietnam for two more months, and was discharged in 1972.
Landry was exposed to Agent Orange and later developed cancer. He is now cancer-free.
Wicker served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-’69. He was trained on the maintenance of jet engines in Tennessee and then was selected to serve at the Marine Corps Air Station in California.
In 1968, he was the lead mechanic for all jet engine maintenance of RF-4B Phantom II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.