Lectures on the four Holy Gospels will take place weekly on Saturdays in September.
The lectures are free and open to the public from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9-30 in Art Circle Public Library at 3 East St., Crossville.
Pastors of four community churches will lead each of the 90-minute lectures, with an additional 30 minutes allotted each week for questions and answers.
The lectures and their speakers are:
Sept. 9. The Gospel of Matthew by the Rev. Jared Moore of Cumberland Homesteads Baptist Church
Sept. 16. The Gospel of Mark by the Rev. Andrew J. Abraham of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
Sept. 23. The Gospel of Luke by Pastor Rick Page of Plateau Christian Church
Sept. 30. The Gospel of John by the Rev. Andy Aikens of Crossville First Presbyterian Church
Certificates of completion will be awarded to participants who attend all four lectures.
