Southern Smoke Foundation offers direct financial assistance to employees in food and beverage jobs across the country.
The aid includes grants to help them through a variety of unforeseen hardships such as inability to pay rent and medical bills and to give them free access to mental health services.
The Houston-based nonprofit, founded in 2015 by current and former employees in the industry, so far has distributed $10.3 million nationwide from money it has raised through fundraising. Of that amount, $147,700 has gone to food and beverage workers in Tennessee, which ranks eighth-highest in the foundation’s giving among all states and Puerto Rico.
Kat Kinsman of Food & Wine magazine said the foundation’s benevolence represents a “seismic change” in how the restaurant industry cares for its employees.
More information about the foundation is available at https://southernsmoke.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.