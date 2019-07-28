5.JPG

We’ll bring more next year! Blues, Brews and BBQ was so well attended and the weather held out that vendors Don Sergio and Jay Henry with Calfkiller Brewery actually run out of beer. What they didn’t run out of was merch and good conversations.

Pulled pork and pigskin! Everybody enjoyed a good picnic with live music, good friends and family around at the Blues, Brews and BBQ in Fairfield Glade. 

