We’ll bring more next year! Blues, Brews and BBQ was so well attended and the weather held out that vendors Don Sergio and Jay Henry with Calfkiller Brewery actually run out of beer. What they didn’t run out of was merch and good conversations.
Found a cure for the summertime blues
Pulled pork and pigskin! Everybody enjoyed a good picnic with live music, good friends and family around at the Blues, Brews and BBQ in Fairfield Glade.
Karen Nicole Seiber, 32, was born on Sept. 2, 1986, to Michael Lynn Farr and Melinda Fay Anderson Farr. She passed away on July 5, 2019. Karen loved music, going to the river, swimming and hanging out with friends. She is survived by her grandparents, Mary Gibson and James Farr; parents, Mic…
Elizabeth Frances Norris, 56, of Crossville, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born Friday, March 8, 1963, in Putnam County, daughter of the late Roy Lee Stafford and Daisy Elizabeth (Eller) Stafford. Elizabeth worked many years as a dietician for WyndR…
Betty Lou Easterly, 80, of Crossville, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Cleveland, OH, daughter of the late George Oliver Pasters and Florence Louise (Ponsford) Pasters. Betty was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She is…
