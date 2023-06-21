The Fairfield Glade community was saddened last week to learn of the death of Dr. David Prigg.
Prigg, a Fairfield Glade humanitarian and leader for the past two decades, died June 9 at his Florida home. He was 78.
“Doc,” as many knew him, leaves a storied legacy in the community through his work with the Fairfield Glade Community Club and Fairfield Glade Resident Services.
“From working with the Board of Directors I would say that Dr. Prigg was a very kind, fair and professional man and board member,” said Pat Davis, longtime FGCC executive assistant, said via email Thursday.
“It was a pleasure and joy to work with him while he served on the Board of Directors.”
Davis recalled that Prigg served on the FGCC board from 2002- ’08, with his last four years as board president.
During Prigg’s time as president, FGCC purchased Stonehenge Golf Course and Clubhouse.
The famed course, frequently cited as one of the best in the state and nation, and its staff have racked up a number of awards in the golfing world, including from Golfweek Magazine and the Professional Golfers Association.
Prigg’s tenure as FGCC president also resulted in the construction of The Center, a multi-purpose recreation facility that houses the community’s indoor pool, a gym, meeting rooms, ballrooms and spaces for various activities.
After leaving the FGCC board, Prigg devoted himself to FGRS, the nonprofit agency that offers support and social services programs to Glade residents, particularly those wishing to stay in their homes as they age.
The agency’s work was a perfect fit for the retired osteopathic doctor from Trenton, MI.
“As the president of the board, he was instrumental is starting all these programs but also acted as the spokesman for the entire organization,” said Hank Henning, a member of the FGRS board, via email Monday.
“He was well liked and respected by everyone at FGRS and it would not have become the organization it is today.”
Prigg devoted numerous hours to the agency and making sure newcomers and longtime residents knew there was a resource for “Neighbors Helping Neighors,” as the FGRS slogan states.
For more than a decade, he penned articles for the Glade Sun on the services it offers, including reaching out as the COVID-19 pandemic left many as shut-ins.
“To put it simply, Dr. Prigg was the kindest and best of men,” said Rebekah Beeler, longtime Glade Sun editor who recently became lifestyles editor for the Crossville Chronicle.
“He treated everyone with dignity, afforded everyone his respect and fortified us all with his unwavering support. His efforts to bring comfort and care to members of the community were second to none. I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to work with him and to have been a beneficiary of his friendship. I’m a better person just having known him, and the county is a better place because of his passion for people.”
Beeler continued, “He was admirable, amiable and ardent in his service to this community, and he is missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.