John Coles will discuss how making small dietary changes can have major health benefits during the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club’s meeting Nov. 1.
He will explain 10 steps that may increase quality and quantity of life.
Coles is a retired pharmacist from Ohio. He and his wife, Rene, owned and operated a pharmacy northwest of Dayton, OH, for more than 25 years.
The couple moved to Crossville in 2013.
Coles became interested in nutrition in his 40s, when he realized his customers were taking more pharmaceuticals instead of becoming healthier.
He attended seminars and classes all over the country to learn as much as he could about nutrition and how food affects health.
He then began teaching classes in the back of his pharmacy to help people get off medication and heal their ailments.
Since retiring, Coles has given “Food is Medicine” presentations all over Ohio.
He speaks to groups of all sizes, from senior citizens centers to a State Farm Insurance function of 2,000 people in Newark OH.
Coles now loves to share his passion for good health and healing with his fellow Tennesseans.
Fairfield Glade Rotary Club meets from noon-1 p.m. each Tuesday in The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The public is welcome to attend.
