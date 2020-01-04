Each November, customers at Food City grocery stores are asked at the checkout stand to donate $1 to their Race Against Hunger campaign. The monies collected are distributed to food related charities in the form of gift cards and direct food donations.
This year, the grocery chain of 136 stores raised more than a half million dollars to assist in the fight against hunger.
Debbie Chapman, manager at the Fairfield Glade Food City store, explained that the money raised by the FG store stays local; it serves families in the Fairfield Glade and Crab Orchard areas. More than 150 bags of non-perishable food were distributed to the Salvation Army and the Peavine Care Center.
The Peavine Care Center, located at 44 Peavine Plaza, is a Christian-based food bank that serves residents in the area. The center, staffed by volunteers, relies solely on donations to keep its doors open.
“We are grateful to Food City and other grocery stores for their good work, but we are even more grateful to Food City customers who generously fund the Race Against Hunger program,” stated director Bob Diller.
Referring to the Food City donation, he added, “God seems always to be looking out for us when we are in need.”
Not only does the Race Against Hunger campaign serve people who are facing hunger, they also raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity locally. Food insecurity refers to the USDA’s measure of people’s lack of access to enough food to live healthy. Food insecurity forces families to make trade-offs between important basic needs, such as housing or utilities, and purchasing adequate food.
In Cumberland County, the number of food-insecure people is estimated at over 6,800.
