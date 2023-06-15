Planning for a restaurant at a new Druid Hills golf complex is at the point where the focus will no longer be on what people say they want but on what they are likely to support.
One objective is to stop the financial bleeding of Fairfield Glade Community Club’s food and beverage operations.
“We’re trying to get out of the subsidy business,” Greg Jones, an FGCC board member, said at a June 9 town hall meeting to update community club members on the project. He is serving as the Druid Hills steering committee team lead and liaison to both the golf and food and beverage subcommittees.
Since planning began in 2021, Jones said the steering committee has spent most of its time analyzing what people say they want at the new complex but that its work will now shift to what it believes the community will support.
That is because, he told about 150 people gathered at The Center, it would do “no good to build a facility or anything that we do over there (at Druid Hills) if people aren’t going to use it.”
Some residents for years had complained that the food and beverage operations lost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. F&B’s annual operating budgets typically were subsidized by the operating revenue of profitable amenities, mainly golf.
Although the board has long maintained that restaurants are amenities to be subsidized, the amount of the subsidies eventually was determined to be too great. F&B’s poor financial results partly led to the closing of Legends banquet room and the accompanying Fireside Lounge at Druid Hills in 2021.
Stonehenge Grille, now the community club’s only restaurant besides golf course snack bars, has continued to operate in the red but better than expected so far this year. Previously run by FGCC but since February under management by a private company, the restaurant lost $159,231 from January through April, compared with its budgeted deficit of $201,474 for the period.
The snack bars at the four golf complexes operated at a profit of $40,592, ahead of a budgeted $7,055.
One man in the audience wanted to know the criteria that would be used to determine what the community will support.
Steve Belew, chairman of the food and beverage subcommittee, responded by saying, “Well, that’s the next part. That’s going to be the hard part.”
He then quoted a line from a popular Rolling Stones’ song, telling the audience “You can’t always get what you want, but you might get what you need.”
As the steering committee determined from the start that the restaurant would need to cater to golfers, all signs point to some sort of snack bar/casual sports bar. It could include outdoor seating, an element the steering committee found as a trend at golf courses.
“What that means is we’re not expecting suits and ties,” Jones said, referring to fine dining. It won’t have “high-end kinds of meals” such as steaks and salmon, entrees already offered at Stonehenge Grille.
Jones said a key to the restaurant’s success would be attracting visitors such as those on golf packages to bolster the number of customers.
Another man in the audience said a decision on the type of restaurant should be left to what community club members want, not visitors. A few people applauded him.
Jones said golfers visiting the Glade are just one important part of the equation for a successful restaurant.
“We need those people here,” he said. “Otherwise, we will be in subsidy land, and that’s not where we want to go.”
Regardless, Jones said FGCC members will have “probably the most say on all of this.”
A decision on the restaurant has not yet been made in part because of potential competition a large operation could face from a restaurant that Fairfield Glade developer Tom Anderson intends to build in the area of The Grove off Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
“We don’t know all of the details of it,” Jones said, such as its size and menu offerings.
To help ensure that a community club restaurant would succeed, he said “we have to consider what others are doing.”
