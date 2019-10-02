The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for Sept. 15-21, 2019:
9/16 Markham
Contractor Fraud. A contractor fraud case is under investigation and prosecution is being sought against the individual who fled the state.
9/17 Towne Center Drive
Arrest. A subject was arrested at Food City for public intoxication and possession of narcotics.
9/17 Towne Center Drive
Credit Card Fraud. A resident reported fraudulent charges on their credit card from Food City.
9/21 Sugarbush Lane
Arrest. A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
Security Tip of the Week
In last week's Chief's Report dated Sept. 8-14, 2019, there were two burglaries where someone entered a dwelling and stole items. On next week's report we will be releasing more items stolen in garages and outbuildings that occurred this week. Our lieutenant who was being very observant while on patrol on a routine call, noticed these items at a residence. Upon investigating, almost all these items have been recovered, suspects identified and prosecution has begun.
This is still an active investigation and this is the only information that I will release at this time. While this is not the crime of the century, it is important to the victims of these crimes and it is important to us to seek justice.
I would like to take a moment to give some helpful hints to reduce the opportunity for thieves to target us.
If you are working in the garage and decide to go around back or inside the house and take a break, please close your garage door. Thieves can be in your garage and remove valuable items within seconds.
Ensure that you keep your outbuildings locked at all times and I would suggest a double lock. It is much more frustrating for a thief to try and break two locks because it slows them down.
If you see something, say something immediately. You are not bothering us. If someone is in your neighborhood that does not belong, looks suspicious, or you have that feeling in your gut, please let us know about it at that time.
Although you may trust those who perform maintenance on your home, if they need a restroom they can always stop by any public place. Ninety-nine percent of these folks are good people. Unfortunately, there is always that one who can steal your jewelry, medication and other items and be gone before you know it.
Stow expensive items like grills and bikes in the garage. Though it may seem like a hassle to roll out the grill for every barbecue, leaving it out makes it an easy target for thieves. They don't even have to enter your home to grab it, and if it's got wheels it can be a breeze to sneak away with.
Use curtains on garage and basement windows. Chances are these areas don't need the sunlight, so put up curtains or blinds for privacy and protection. Stowing your outdoor valuables only does so much good if they're constantly on display.
Please take the time to write down the make, model and serial number of all your valuable items from weed eaters, TVs, guns and anything of value. Take photographs and keep on file as well. This will be the biggest help if something does occur and your property is stolen.
