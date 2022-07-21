The Fairfield Glade Fire Department is grateful for another successful pancake breakfast fundraiser.
To all the Glade residents and Wyndham guests who attended and to the many volunteers, FGFD would like to say thank you. Without your support this fundraiser would not be possible.
On the Fourth of July, FGFD served their signature pancake and sausage breakfast to over 1,000 guests. Your support of this event, and others like it, allow the FGFD to continue to protect our Glade residents, businesses and property. FGFD appreciates all you do.
A special thank you goes out to the many volunteers who give up their time to make this event work.
FGFD hopes to see you at their next breakfast, Sept. 3 at The Center.
