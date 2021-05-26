The Board consists of five (5) Property Owner Directors At-Large, one (1) Declarant Director and one (1) Interval Owners Director. Each Director is responsible for representing the needs of the entire community.
In 2021, two (2) Property Owner Director At-Large positions were open for election. At the conclusion of the application period, which ended at noon on Friday, May 14, only two candidates had applied for each of the two available positions, resulting in an uncontested election.
In accordance with Section 4.07(b) of the current bylaws of the Fairfield Glade Community Club, each of these candidates are deemed elected. Accordingly, at the September 17 Annual Membership Meeting, incumbent members Bruce Cox and Ken Flierl will be declared duly elected and seated on the Board of Directors, each for a three-year term of office.
