Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in American Legion Post 163, 1446 S. Main St., Crossville.
Contact Association President Tim Grimes at tgrimes48.tg@gmail.com or 931-248-1619; or Ladies Auxiliary President Julia Fogel at honda1girl@gmail.com or 931-742-0348 for more information.
Both groups meet the second Saturday of each month at the American Legion Post.
