Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in American Legion Post 163, 1446 S. Main St., Crossville.
Contact Association President Tim Grimes at tgrimes48.tg@gmail.com or 931-248-1619; or Ladies Auxiliary President Julia Fogel at honda1girl@gmail.com or 931-742-0348 for more information.
Both groups meet the second Saturday of each month at the American Legion Post.
All of the Chapter 1015 Vietnam Veterans Association scrapbooks are now in the Cumberland County Archives on East First St., Crossville, to allow the public to view chapter history.
