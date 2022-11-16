Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294 and its Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at American Legion Post 163 at 1446 S. Main St., Crossville.
Both groups typically meet the second Saturday of each month at the American Legion Post.
Contact FRA President Tim Grimes at tgrimes48.tg@gmail.com or 931-248-1619 for more about the Association.
Information about the Ladies Auxiliary is available by contacting the group’s president, Julia Fogel, at honda1girl@gmail.com or 931-742-0348.
